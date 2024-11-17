Bhubaneswar: In a landmark achievement, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted a flight trial of a long-range hypersonic missile off the coast of Odisha. This significant milestone places India among a select group of nations possessing advanced hypersonic technology.

The successful test was confirmed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who hailed the achievement as a historic moment for the country. In a tweet, he stated, “This significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies.”

The hypersonic missile, capable of traveling at speeds greater than Mach 5, represents a major leap in India’s defense capabilities. The test demonstrated the missile’s ability to achieve high speeds and maneuverability, making it a formidable addition to the nation’s arsenal.