DRDO Successfully Flight-Tests Long Range Glide Bomb ‘GAURAV’ Off Odisha Coast

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has carried out a successful maiden flight test of Long Range Glide Bomb (LRGB), GAURAV from the Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The test was conducted off the coast of Odisha.

GAURAV is an air-launched 1,000 kg class glide bomb capable of hitting targets at long distances. After being launched, the glide bomb steers towards the target using a highly accurate hybrid navigation scheme with a combination of INS and GPS data. GAURAV has been designed and developed indigenously by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad.

During the flight test, the glide bomb hit the target erected at Long Wheeler’s island with pinpoint accuracy. Complete flight data during the test launch was captured by Telemetry and Electro-optical tracking systems deployed by the Integrated Test Range along the coastline. The flight was monitored by senior DRDO scientists. Adani Defence and Bharat Forge, the Development cum Production Partners also participated during the flight trial.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, IAF and industry for the successful flight test. He termed it a major milestone in the country’s effort to develop indigenous defence technologies for further strengthening the capability of the Armed Forces.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the entire DRDO team on conducting the successful flight test of LRGB.