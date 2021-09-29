DRDO/ITR Espionage Case: Odisha Crime Branch To Seek Interpol’s Help In Ongoing Probe

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police, which is presently investigating the espionage case of Chandipur, would seek help from the Interpol for tracing out the suspected female operative, who was in constant touch with the accused persons.

He further said that the custody of the five accused will be further extended for further questioning into the incident.

The Crime Branch had earlier revealed that the phone number used by the mysterious woman operative was a virtual number from the United Kingdom which was rerouted through several IP addresses to conceal its originating location.

On September 14, police had arrested five former contractual employees of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) unit at Chandipur on charges of sharing classified defence information with unknown foreign agents.

During the investigation, it was ascertained that a suspect woman was chatting and making video calls with the accused on social networking sites like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, using a UK mobile phone number.