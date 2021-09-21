DRDO/ITR Espionage Case: Accused Received Money From Dubai, Says Crime Branch

Bhubaneswar: After the Crime Branch initiated a probe into the espionage case of Chandipur in Balasore district matter, new and startling facts are being unearthed. According to the latest report from investigating officials, the money was being sent even from foreign countries.

Speaking to media persons, Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjeeb Panda said, “A suspected Pakistani woman, who reportedly honey-trapped five former contractual staff of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Balasore and received classified defence secrets from them, had sent Rs 38,000 from an account in Dubai to one of the accused.”

“The Crime Branch is interrogating all the arrested accused persons. All the transactions made in the bank accounts of these accused persons are being scrutinized. Besides, their social media handles, including Facebook, Instagram etc. are also being scrutinized. We have found that the unknown woman operative introduced herself with several names and trapped people on popular social networking sites,” Panda said.

“During the interrogation and following their social media account analysis, it has been learnt that one of these accused has received the money in two instalments that have been sent from a bank account of Dubai. The financial transactions of all other accused persons are also being analysed,” he added.