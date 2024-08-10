DRDO develops bullet proof jacket with lightest armour panel

New Delhi:

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a Bullet Proof Jacket (BPJ) featuring the lightest Front Hard Armour Panel (FHAP).

The jacket is available in two configurations: In-Conjunction-With (ICW) and Standalone, each with varying areal densities of FHAP.

The technology transfer process to Indian Industries has commenced following the Transfer of Technology (ToT) policy and procedures of DRDO for production, as stated by Minister of State for Defence C M Ramesh in the Lok Sabha today.

This BPJ employs a new design approach using innovative materials and processes. It meets the BIS standard 17051, making it the lightest level 6 BPJ, with a medium size weighing approximately 10.1 kg, thus improving wearability and comfort during operations.

The minister also highlighted that this jacket includes a Quick Release Mechanism (QRM) among other features, ensuring maximum protection for the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces/CAPFs against potential threats.