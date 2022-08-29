DRDO-developed Enhanced Range Pinaka rockets’ user trials conducted

Balasore: DRDO-developed Enhanced Range Pinaka rockets’ user trials has been conducted at Balasore & Pokhran in past few weeks.

In success for Make in India in defence, manufacturers including Munitions India Ltd&Economic Explosives Ltd met user requirements at trials’ completion.

Trials of the Pinaka extended range rocket were carried out at Pokhran Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on Wednesday. Multiple successful test firings were carried out during the tests.

The Pinaka rocket has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), however, the rockets are produced by private sector firm. The Pinaka is an Artillery Missile System capable of striking into enemy territory up to a range of 75 kilometres with high precision.

In April 2022, the DRDO and Indian Army successfully flight-tested Pinaka Mk-I (Enhanced) Rocket System (EPRS) and Pinaka Area Denial Munition (ADM) rocket systems at Pokhran Firing Ranges.