DRDO Conducts Successful Surface Run Of High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Kochi: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday conducted a successful maiden surface run of a High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (HEAUV).

The test was conducted at Cochin Shipyard, International Ship Repair Facility(ISRF) Jetty in Kochi. DRDO said that the trial has met all the mission parameters.

Last month, DRDO conducted two successful flight tests of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile.

The tests were conducted from a ground-based portable launcher from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

These tests were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets under different interception scenarios. During all the test flights, the targets were intercepted and destroyed by the missiles, meeting the mission objectives.

The Ministry of Defence informed that VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) designed and developed indigenously by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.

The VSHORADAS missile incorporates many novel technologies, including miniaturised Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests.