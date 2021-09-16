DRDO Chandipur Espionage Case: NIA Team In Balasore To Investigate

Balasore: In yet another development in the DRDO Chandipur Espionage Case, a two-member team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Balasore at around 4 PM for further investigation.

A four-member team of Odisha Crime Branch, headed by Additional SP Prasant Kumar Bisoyi, is currently probing the espionage case in which a total of five persons including four contractual staff and one permanent employee (driver) of the ITR Chandipur have been arrested and forwarded to the court on charges of leaking classified defence secrets to foreign agents, appearing to be Pakistani agents

As per the latest information, the two NIA officials are at the District SP’s office to gather more information about the case. However, the police is still tight-lipped on the other developments in the ongoing probe.

The Crime Branch has intensified the investigation into the sensitive case. The special team, led by Additional Crime Branch SP Prashant Kumar Bisoyi, held talks with SP Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra today.

Sachin Kumar Chheta, a native of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was the permanent driver of the ITR Director. He was arrested and produced before the Balasore SDJM court this afternoon. However, his bail plea was rejected and the court remanded him to judicial custody. The other arrested accused in this case are Basanta Behera (52) of Jhampura, Hemanta Kumar Mistri (52) of Buanal, Tapas Ranjan Nayak (41) of Palisa and Sk Musafir (32) of Srikona.

A Case No.76, Dt.14.09.21, U/S- 120-B/121-A/34 IPC-R/W- Sec-3, 4&5 of Official Secret Act has been registered by Balasore District police in this regard.

Also Read: Odisha: 4 DRDO Contractual Staff Arrested Over Espionage Charges

Also Read: Spying On DRDO: “Honey Trap” Angle Emerges

Also Read: Odisha Crime Branch Takes Over Probe DRDO Chandipur Espionage Case

Also Read: DRDO Espionage Case | Crime Branch Team Reaches Chandipur PS

Also Read: DRDO Chandipur Espionage Case: One More Arrested