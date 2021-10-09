DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy Conferred With Aryabhata Award

New Delhi: Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy has been conferred the prestigious Aryabhata Award by the Astronautical Society of India (ASI) for his outstanding lifetime contribution to the promotion of astronautics in India.

The award function was held on October 09, 2021 at UR Rao Satellite Centre Bangalore with participants joining virtually from across the ISRO, DRDO and other academic institutions.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy is a pioneer in the area of R&D of advanced avionics, navigation and missile technologies. He has contributed immensely to strategic and tactical missile systems and helped the country become self-reliant in critical defence technologies.

He is an institution builder and has set up mechanisms to establish robust defence development and production ecosystem. Due to his persistent effort, defence research in academic institutes is accelerating towards higher technology readiness level.

The ASI is engaged in the dissemination of technical and other information related to astronautics by conducting technical meetings, bringing out technical publications and organising exhibitions.