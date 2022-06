Draupadi Murmu Files Her Nomination For Presidential Election In Presence of PM Modi, Cabinet Ministers

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu on Friday filed her nomination papers at the Parliament Library Building in the national capital, New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed her name for the nomination, which was seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Union ministers and BJP leaders Gen VK Singh (Retd), Bhupender Yadav and Giriraj Singh were present at the Parliament during her nomination filing.