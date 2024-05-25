Drake Places His ‘First Ever Cricket Bet’ On Shah Rukh Khan’s Team KKR For IPL 2024 Final Against SRH



Drake has put $250,000 for KKR at stake in his “first-ever cricket bet”.



For the unversed, the Kolkata Knight Riders are preparing to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 Final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Ahead of this highly anticipated match, global music icon Drake has placed his bet on Shah Rukh Khan’s team KKR.



