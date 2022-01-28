Dr V Anantha Nageswaran Assumes Charge As Chief Economic Advisor

New Delhi: The Government of India has appointed Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor and today, he has assumed charge.

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively.

He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.

He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.