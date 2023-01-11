Dr Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra Appointed SCB Superintendent

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today appointed Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, department of Neurology, SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as the superintendent of the same institute.

He will remain in the position until further orders, a notification issued by the Health Department stated.

Dr. Basanta Kumar Pradhan, Professor of Anesthesiology, MKCG Medical College and Hopsital in Berhampur has been appointed as Dean and Principal of Government Medical College, Kalahandi until further orders.

Similarly, Dr. Harikrishna Dalai, Professor of Anesthesiology, SLN MCH, Koraput has been posted as the Superintendent, Government Medical College and Hospital, Kalahandi until further orders.