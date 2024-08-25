Dr Sandip Mishra, who first invented breast cancer medicine, passes away

Bhubaneswar: Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) Dr Sandip Mishra, who had first invented breast cancer medicine, has died under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar.

Dr Mishra’s body was recovered from his residence at Satyanagar area in Bhubaneswar. Though he was rushed to the hospital by the family members, the doctors declared him dead. His body has been taken to Capital Hospital for autopsy.

Police have started an investigation into the matter as the exact reason Mishra’s death is unclear. No formal complaint has been filed by the family members, who claim Mishra suffered from food poisoning and later died due to a cardiac arrest.