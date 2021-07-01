Dr Reddy’s Labs Denied Permission For Phase-3 Trials Of Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine

New Delhi: India’s top regulatory body has denied permission to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for conducting Phase 3 trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light in the country.

According to reports, the expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) refused to allow the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company to conduct the third phase trials for the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine because it did not find the “scientific rationale” behind the same.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) last year in September to conduct the Phase-3 trials of the Russian-made Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India, and distribute up to 100 million doses of it in India.

The vaccine was approved for emergency use in the country in April this year.

Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine made from two components — recombinant adenovirus 26 or Ad26 and adenovirus 5 or Ad5. The first dose (Ad26) is the main vaccine and the second (Ad5) is a booster shot. The Sputnik Light vaccine is made from first component only — Ad26, which is also the first part of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Dr Reddy’s wanted to test the immunogenicity of the vaccine. Based on the result of the earlier trials of Sputnik V, the immunogenicity data on both the doses (components) was noted.

Sources said the immunogenicity data with single-dose vaccine was not so great and hence the SEC did not find any rationale to conduct the trial again.