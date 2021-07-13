Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Plans For Sputnik V’s Commercial Roll-Out In India In Coming Weeks

Hyderabad: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has assured to strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V vaccines in the coming weeks.

The Sputnik V vaccine was launched on a soft pilot basis in India earlier on May 14. The nationwide soft launch of Sputnik V has reached over 50 cities and towns across the nation.

“We will strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V in the coming weeks. Neither the ongoing soft commercial launch nor work towards its ramp-up in India has been put on hold,” Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a statement, posted in its Twitter handle on Monday.

Dr Reddy’s has partnered with major hospitals across the nation for this purpose, all of whom have successfully administered Sputnik V in India, including ongoing commercial roll-outs to the public.