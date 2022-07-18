Dr Narinder Batra
SportBreakingTop News

Dr Narinder Batra resigns from FIH President position; acting President to be appointed soon

By Pragativadi News Service
72

Lausanne, Switzerland: Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra has today informed the Members of the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) of his resignation from the post of FIH President which he currently holds.

As stipulated in the FIH Statutes (Article 7.4 a), “the Executive Board shall appoint an acting President to hold office until the FIH Congress appoints a person to fill the vacancy”. Therefore, a meeting of the EB will be organised as soon as possible.

In accordance with the same article, the next Presidential elections will take place during the upcoming FIH Congress which is planned to be held virtually on 4 and 5 November this year.

Any details about the Presidential elections process will be confirmed at a later stage, the FIH said in a press note.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 6508 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking