DR L. Murugan leads Indian Delegation at TIFF 2023

New Delhi: Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan represented India at the opening of the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival held on 29 September.

Indian delegation comprised of senior film producer and director Shri Umesh Mehra and officials of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). India and Uzbekistan have a strong tradition of cooperation in filmmaking going back to Soviet era. These links are sought to be strengthened by joint work of NFDC and Uzbek Kino (Uzbek Films).

Earlier, Dr. Murugan met Culture & Tourism Minister of Uzbekistan Mr. Ozodbek Nazarbekov. Both sides noted the traditional friendship and cooperation between both countries and agreed upon the need to expand bilateral ties in various fields including in filmmaking and culture.

Dr. Murugan briefed the Uzbek side on tremendous growth seen in India’s audio-visual sector thanks to the robust policies of Government of India to strengthen India’s creative economy under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He offered cooperation in the sphere of co-production, shooting and post-production. India is also ready to offer training for Uzbek filmmakers and students at institutions like the Films and Television Institute of India.

On the sidelines of the Film Festival, Dr. Murugan also met the Turkish delegation led by Deputy Minister of Culture & Tourism Dr. B. Mumcu. The Turkish side was briefed about excellent opportunities for shooting in India and the use of state of the art technical infrastructure in filmmaking available in India.