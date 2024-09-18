New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting & Parliamentary Affairs, Dr L. Murugan, addressed the media in New Delhi during a press conference on the achievements of the 100 days of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s third term.

Rs 15 Lakh crore investment for inclusive growth

These major achievements are steering the nation towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. “Within just 100 days, Rs 15 lakh crore has been invested in infrastructure, agriculture, women’s development, and the upliftment of Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and the poor”, said the minister. He also mentioned that significant progress has been made in the development of agriculture, rural areas, highways, railways, air connectivity, and ports.

Strengthening agriculture and women’s empowerment

In particular, Rs 3 lakh crore has been invested in infrastructure during these 100 days, with a special focus on the agriculture sector. “The Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been increased from 5% to 12.7% and additionally, ₹20,000 crore from the 17th instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme has been disbursed to 9.3 crore farmers”, highlighted Dr. Murugan. Furthermore, 3 crore houses have also been sanctioned for women across the country, empowering them, during these first 100 days.

Tamil Nadu’s Milestones: Vande Bharat trains, port investment, and tech growth

Dr. L. Murugan mentioned that in Tamil Nadu, two Vande Bharat trains have been sanctioned and inaugurated by the Prime Minister within these 100 days one from Chennai to Nagercoil and another from Madurai to Bangalore.

In Tuticorin, a new terminal port has received an investment of ₹7,000 crore as part of the 100-day plan, and 11 new cities have been covered under the FM channel expansion. Tamil Nadu is also playing a crucial role in the Semiconductor Mission, contributing significantly to the country’s technological growth. In the fisheries sector, new aqua parks are being established.

These achievements in just 100 days highlight the government’s commitment to rapid development across sectors, with a focus on empowering all sections of society.