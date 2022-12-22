Dr Gayatribala Panda Wins Sahitya Akademi Award 2022

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Well-known Odia poet and writer Dr Gayatribala Panda has been chosen to be conferred with the Sahitya Akademi Award for her poetry collection “Dayanadi”.

Dr Gayatribala Panda will receive the prestigious award and Rs 1 lakh cash award at a special function to be held by Kendra Sahitya Akademi.

Sahitya Akademi, announced its annual Sahitya Akademi Awards in 23 languages today. Kendra Sahitya Akademi award-winning poetry collection “Dayanadi” was published in 2017 by Pakhigahara Publishing House. The poetry collection ‘Dayanadi’ for 2022 is based on the Kalinga War. It contains 64 poems including dedication and appendix. Earlier, she won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Youth Award in 2011 for her poetry collection “Gaan”.

Noted Poet Dr Gayatribala Panda, who has gained considerable reader recognition by writing excerpts, stories, novels, articles and newspaper columns for three decades, has published 25 books so far. Among them, twelve collections of poems, two collections of stories, two novels and one collection of essays have been published in Odia language. In addition, five collections of poems in Hindi and two collections of poems and one collection of stories have been published in English.

Apart from this, she won the State Youth Award, Rajiv Gandhi Sadhavna Award, Utkal Sahitya Samaj Young Literary Award, Sharla Poetry Award, Kadambini Poetry Award, Fakir Mohan Sahitya Award, Basant Muduli Poetry Award, Manthan Young Poet Award, Lekhalekhi Young Poet Award, Time Pass Swayanshrii Award, Talpadeshwari Saraswat Honour, Istehsaar Poetry Award, Deepak Mishra Poetry Award. She has been honoured with many awards, such as Saraswat Award, Arjya Award, Kalinga Birangana Award, Bhanj Bharati Jaydev Sadangi Memorial Award, Times Power Women Award, and Akshay Sahitya Award.

This prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award has been given to me not by me, but by my poetry book ‘Dayanidi’ and this award is the respect and goodwill of the readers, Dr Gayatribala said in her response and said that it will make her more responsible towards her writing.

She also said the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the good wishes of leading writers, motivation and the support of her family helped her achieve the feat.

Born in 1977 in Sadeipur of Jagatsinghpur district, Dr Gayatribala is the daughter of Golak Bihari Panda and Arunima Panda, and the wife of Rajya Sabha MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj.

Sahitya Akademi Award 2022

Sahitya Akademi, announced its annual Sahitya Akademi Awards in 23 languages today. 7 books of poetry, 6 of novel, 2 of short stories, 3 Play/Dramas, 2 Literary Criticism, one each of Autobiographical Essays, Collection of Articles and Literary History have won the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2022. However, award in Bengali language will be announced on a later date.

The Awards, recommended by distinguished Jury members in 23 Indian languages, were approved by the Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi which met today under the Chairmanship of Dr. Chandrashekhar Kambar, President, Sahitya Akademi,

The following have won the Award in the below-mentioned category:

The books were selected on the basis of recommendations made by a Jury of three members in the concerned languages in accordance with the Procedure laic, down for the purpose. According to the procedure, the Executive Board declared the Awards on the basis of unanimous selections made by the Jurors or selection made on the basis of majority vote. The Awards relate to books first published during the five years immediately preceding the year of Award (i.e. between 1 January 2016 and 31 December 2020).

The Award in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper-plague, a shawl and an amount of Rs. 1,00,000/. towards cash content each will be presented to the awardees pt the award presentation function which will be held on a later date.