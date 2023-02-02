Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida assumes charge as Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Radiation Oncology Department HoD Prof (Dr) Dillip Kumar Parida has been assigned additional Charge of Medical Superintendent of the national institute.

Dr. Parida will be in-charge of the post till filling up of the post on regular basis or till further order.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas congratulated Dr. Parida for the new assignment.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr. Parida is having a vast experience in the field of medical service and was one of the founding faculties of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Earlier, he has held many important posts at AIIMS Bhubaneswar including Medical Superintendent (I/c) in the year 2016-17. Dr. Parida has worked in prestigious institutes like AIIMS Delhi and NEIGRIHMS, Shillong.