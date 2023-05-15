Dr Deepak Kumar Mishra Is New Director Of AHPGIC Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Monday appointed Dr Deepak Kumar Mishra, Senior Consultant and Professor (Laboratory Haematology and Molecular Genetics) and Director, Deptt. of Laboratory Sciences, Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata as Director of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, Cuttack.

“In exercise of power conferred under clause-11 of the Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer Bye-Laws, 2021, Government have been pleased to appoint Dr. Deepak Kumar Mishra, Senior Consultant and Professor (Laboratory Haematology and Molecular Genetics) and Director, Deptt. of Laboratory Sciences, Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata as Director of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, Cuttack for a term of 03 (three) years from the date on which he joins in the office or till he attains the age of sixty-five years.. The emoluments of Dr. Mishra shall be decided in consultation with Finance Department,” the notification reads.