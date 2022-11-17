Dr CV Ananda Bose Appointed West Bengal Governor

New Delhi: Dr CV Ananda Bose has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday.

“The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr CV Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal. The appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” Press Secretary to the President Ajay Kumar Singh said in the statement.

A former bureaucrat, Bose has worked as University Vice Chancellor, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Chairman of central public sector undertaking Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and District Collector. He is the Chairman of the Habitat Alliance, in consultative status with the UN.

He has also worked as Secretary to Chief Minister of Kerala, and Principal Secretary in various ministries such as Education, Forest and Environment, Labour, General Administration and Revenue Board. A prolific writer and columnist, Dr. Bose has published 40 books in English, Malayalam and Hindi including novels, short stories, poems and essays.

Since his superannuation from IAS in 2011, Dr. Bose has been devoting his time and efforts in upholding India’s heritage, nationalism in his writings, lectures and media interviews.