Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohanty Assumes Charge as Director (Finance) of IREDA

Bhubaneswar: Dr Bijay Kumar Mohanty has taken charge as the Director (Finance) of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA). He has taken over the charge of the post with effect from October 12. Prior to this, he was serving as Head of Department and Senior General Manager (Finance & Accounts) at REC Limited.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment on October 7, 2023 marks a significant addition to IREDA’s leadership team. Subsequently, in an order issued by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on October 12, Dr Mohanty has been appointed to the post for a period of five years from the date he assumed charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Dr Mohanty, distinguished senior finance professional with an illustrious career spanning over 25 years in the Indian power sector, has rich xperience and expertise in financial management, corporate governance & compliance, risk management, project management, and legal functions. His career in the Indian power sector has been marked by significant contributions, and he has played invaluable roles at Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited and CESCO Distribution Company, where he honed his expertise across the entire power sector value chain.

His academic background includes Ph.D., M.Phil, M.Com, MA (Public Administration), and LL.B degrees in addition to a postgraduate diploma in Management. He is a distinguished fellow member of the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of India and holds a Ph.D. in Commerce from KIIT, Bhubaneswar.

IREDA’s Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) Pradip Kumar Das extended his warm wishes and said, “We are happy to welcome Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohanty to the IREDA family as the Director (Finance). His exemplary track record in the Indian power sector and expertise in finance, coupled with his passion for renewable energy, make him the ideal leader not only for guiding our financial functions but also for sharing his insights for business promotions. Dr Mohanty’s leadership will play a pivotal role in further strengthening IREDA’s commitment to sustainable and clean energy solutions in the country.”