Dr. Ashutosh Biswas assumes charge as Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Dr. (Prof) Ashutosh Biswas has assumed charge as new Executive Director (ED) of AIIMS Bhubaneswar today. At the outset, Dr. Biswas paid floral tributes at the statue of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, also the founder of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

On this occasion, a special meeting was organised at AIIMS to welcome the new ED. Speaking in the meeting Dr. Biswas emphasized on improving the quality of patient care, education and medical research. All the stakeholders of AIIMS Bhubaneswar should make it a mission to make the national institute as a world-class health care organization, said the new ED. He hailed Lord Jagannath for blessing him almost after 30 years to serve his own land Odisha.

Prior to his appointment as the new ED of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Dr. Biswas was serving as the Director and Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna (an autonomous University). Dr. Biswas has pursued his MBBS from MBBS from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and PG from MKCG Medical College and Hospital Berhampur. Before joining IGIMS Patna this year, Dr. Biswas was a professor and head of the unit of medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi. He has an illustrious career of 30 years’ experience in the field of patient care and research at AIIMS New Delhi. Dr. Biswas is having a rich experience on several aspects of medicine.

The meeting coordinated by Senior Administrative Officer (SAO) & DDA(I/C) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy was attended by Medical Superintendent Dr. S N Mohanty, Dean Dr. Debashish Hota, SE K P Mishra and FA P K Sahoo. Registrar, Deans and Department heads were also present in the meeting. After meeting the new ED had an interaction with the heads of the departments over comprehensive development of the national institute.