Dr. Ashish Ghosh
StateTop NewsTop Posts

Dr. Ashish Ghosh Appointed As Director Of IIIT Bhubaneswar

By Pragativadi News Service
34

 

Bhubaneswar: Governor and Chancellor Prof Ganeshi Lal has appointed Dr. Ashish Ghosh as Director, of the International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar.

It is to be noted that, the appointment has been made for a period of five years with effect from the date he assumes office as such or until further orders whichever is earlier.

He is currently working as Professor and Project Director, Technology Innovation Hub, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

Dr. Ghosh has an experience of 28 years in teaching. He has authored 10 books and successfully guided 10 PhD scholars.

Pragativadi News Service 24665 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking