Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhi assumes charge as Cooperation Dept Principal Secy

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhi has assumed charge as Principal Secretary Cooperation Department today. After joining Dr. Padhi had interaction with Department officials.

During interaction he told about his priorities for the Department. He categorically told that discipline, honesty and accountability of the officers are his top priority.

He also discussed important issues relating to Cooperation Department with the Senior Officers. He told crop insurance, computerization of PACS, audit of PACS, facilitation of inter State trade through e-NAM, creation of meaningful infrastructures of Cooperatives and building an image of Cooperation Department are some of his priorities.

He has advised to use hand-woven fabrics every Friday and strictly directed not to use pan, bidi, tamakhu, cigarette and alcohol.

During the interaction RCS, Odisha, all Additional Secretaries, Joint Secretaries and other senior officers were present.

Dr. Padhi is also Principal Secretary, Agriculture and farmers Empowerment, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department.