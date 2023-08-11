DPIIT Releases Funds For Development Of 11 Industrial Corridor Projects; One In Odisha

New Delhi: The Central government is developing 11 Industrial Corridor Projects including one in Odisha (Odisha Economic Corridor-OEC) as part of the National Industrial Corridor Programme across the country in a phased manner.

As per the approved institutional and ﬁnancial structure for the industrial corridors, the Government of India, through National Industrial Corridor Development & Implementation Trust (NICDIT), provides funds as equity/debt for the development of world-class trunk infrastructure in the industrial nodes/regions under industrial corridors and the States are responsible for making available contiguous and encumbrance free land parcels.

Out of the allocated funds up to 31.07.2023, DPIIT has sanctioned and released funds amounting to Rs. 9,899.89 crore for the Industrial Corridor Project, which has been utilized to the extent of Rs. 9,816.98 crore.

Following 11 industrial corridors are being developed by Government of India in a phased manner:-