New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has successfully celebrated the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) Campaign 2024 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Starting on 17th September 2024, the campaign saw the adoption and transformation of 519 Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) across India, along with the organisation of 236 public participation events (Swachhata Mein Jan Bhaagidari) and 37 Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs to improve the lives of sanitation workers.

The SHS campaign centred on the theme ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata’, focused on three key pillars: transforming neglected areas with significant health and hygiene risks, increasing public participation in cleanliness activities, and improving the welfare of sanitation workers. Senior officials, including Secretary DPIIT, Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, actively participated in several key events, including the Swachhta Run, which was flagged off by the Secretary, and the inauguration of a Recreation Club at DPIIT’s Udyog Bhawan. The campaign, also introduced additional activities such as the “Ek Ped Maa Naam” plantation drive, Swachhta Run, Shramdaan, and Essay & Drawing competitions to enhance public engagement.

DPIIT’s field offices played a crucial role in the success of the campaign, with officers deployed to inspect activities at 55 locations across the country. Participation in Swachh Bharat Diwas was encouraged at the state level, helping to spread the message of cleanliness and responsibility nationwide. To ensure widespread public awareness and engagement, the campaign’s activities were featured extensively in the media, including local newspapers, as part of the larger Jan Andolan for Swachhata.