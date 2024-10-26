New Delhi: In order to enable ease of doing business, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has amended the Bicycle Retro-Reflective Devices (Quality Control) Order, 2020 notified on 9th July 2020 and is effective from 1st July 2023.

Following relaxations have been introduced in the Bicycle Retro-Reflective Devices (Quality Control) Order vide notification dated 17th October 2024:

Exemption for import of 200 Nos. of bicycle reflectors for the purpose of research and development (R&D) by manufacturers of such goods and articles through a specific provision Exemption for import of bicycle reflectors by bicycle manufacturers in India for export purposes, subject to certain conditions.

The QCO on Bicycle Retro-Reflective Devices (Quality Control) Amendment Order, 2024 is one of the many initiatives for quality ecosystem development, attracting investments and fostering entrepreneurial talent that places paramount importance on product quality. Compliance with the Standards will promote growth in the corridors of performance, durability, and dependency. India is, therefore, poised to be recognized as the manufacturing hub of premium quality goods on the back of a strong Industry-Government partnership as homegrown brands are set to capture a significant market share by fostering consumer trust.

The Make in India initiative, launched in September 2014, aims to transform India into a global manufacturing hub. During the successful 10 years of the Make in India initiative, Quality control orders (QCOs) are one of the initiatives, which played a crucial role in the success of Make in India. By reinforcing quality at every stage of production, QCOs support the broader goals of the Make in India initiative, promoting sustainable growth and development in the manufacturing sector.

In line with the Prime Minister’s call for “Zero Defect – Zero Effect” manufacturing, QCOs are established to ensure product quality and consumer safety. QCOs are issued in accordance with the WTO Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT). DPIIT has been issuing QCOs since 1987, covering 81 QCOs for over 330 products under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act, including goods like Cement, LPG Gas Stoves, Pressure Cookers, Air Conditioners & Refrigerators etc.

As emphasized by the Prime Minister, a ‘Made in India’ product should be of supreme quality to enable carrying forward the essence of excellence. The guiding force behind these initiatives is to create awareness among the manufacturers and service providers across the supply chain about quality. Going forward, DPIIT shall continue to adopt a well-calibrated approach for maintaining the momentum for the promotion of a quality-oriented mindset while leveraging on India’s prowess in manufacturing and exports.