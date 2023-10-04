DP World, ICC and Sachin Tendulkar join forces by launching a global initiative to make cricket possible

DP World, a global leader in smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, has today unveiled the new ‘Beyond Boundaries’ initiative, in partnership with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and the ICC, aimed at driving the growth of cricket around the world.

This global mission will see DP World use its end-to-end network and smart logistics capabilities to distribute fifty repurposed shipping containers to grassroots cricket clubs around the world, each one kitted out with essential equipment.

Ahead of the 2023 ICC Men’s 50 Over Cricket World Cup, taking place in India from 5 October to 19 November, the first container was unveiled by new DP World Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar at NSCI, Mumbai. The first DP World container along with 40 cricket kits will be placed at the Chikhalikar Sports Club in Palghar, Maharashtra while another 210 kits will be presented to young cricketers from academies like Achrekar Cricket Academy, and Shivaji Park Gymkhana Academy, to name a few.

Included within each of the containers is 250 bespoke kits: each made up of a cricket bat, helmet, gloves and pads. Each container is multipurpose, also serving as a pavilion which includes an in-built scoreboard, sun protection and seating.

Speaking during the first container launch, DP World Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar said: “I am extremely happy to partner with DP World to go beyond boundaries and help make cricket possible globally. Like most young cricketers, I grew up playing for my local club I understand the importance of quality cricketing equipment and kits. Grassroots clubs are the bedrock of every nation’s cricket. It’s heartening to see DP World’s commitment to nurturing young cricketing talent not just in India, but across the world.

These cricket containers will provide budding cricketers a place to rest and pad up. More importantly, this can be a great step towards ensuring a safe space for girls, as the containers can be used as changing rooms. I am happy to be a part of this initiative and look forward to witnessing its impact in supporting the next generation of cricketers across India and beyond.”

The first container design was brought to life by local artist Sadhna Prasad and pays homage to the Master Blaster himself, with the first 10 containers being inspired by Tendulkar’s legacy.

Over the next five years, DP World will continue to leverage its interconnected global network across 75 countries and six continents to distribute the remaining 49 containers at strategic locations around the world; including another two during this year’s tournament, with more details to follow.

Kevin D’Souza, Senior Vice President – Business Development – Middle East, North Africa and India Subcontinent, DP World added, “We are truly proud to welcome Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar to the DP World family. Sachin represents a billion dreams and has played an inspiring role in taking cricket beyond boundaries. A role model to youngsters, he epitomises hard work, determination, and dedication to perfection. These are attributes that resonate with every member of DP World as we strive to make trade flow beyond boundaries for our customers and stakeholders. We are confident that our partnership with Sachin will serve to make cricket possible for even more people across the world.”

As the global leading provider of smart logistics solutions, we seek to change what’s possible for everyone, and we are confident that this new initiative, will serve to make cricket possible for the youth at multiple grounds in the country and across the world.”

The Beyond Boundaries initiative will be amplified throughout the course of the tournament via the ICC broadcast, with a bespoke graphic depicting how ten kits will be donated for every 100 runs scored in each match. All kit donations will be made via the containers unveiled in 2023.