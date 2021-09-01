Dozens of dogs left at Kabul airport; Pentagon says not ours

Kabul: After reports claimed that dozens of dogs have been left by the US forces at the mercy of the Taliban, the Pentagon called those reports ‘erroneous’ and said that the US military did not leave any dog in the airport and the photos and videos that are doing the rounds on social media are not those of the military, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby tweeted.

To correct erroneous reports, the U.S. Military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, including the reported military working dogs. Photos circulating online were animals under the care of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, not dogs under our care. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 31, 2021

The reports emerged after an image of dogs inside cages in front of a demilitarised helicopter went viral on social media. The Pentagon claimed that those dogs did not belong to the US military. Kabul Small Animal Rescue was in the custody of those dogs, Kirby said.