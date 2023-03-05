Dozens more Iranian schoolgirls hospitalised after suspected poisonings

Iran: Dozens of Iranian schoolgirls across five provinces have been admitted to hospital in a new wave of suspected poisoning attacks, according to local media.

Hundreds of cases of respiratory distress have been reported over the past three months among schoolgirls mainly in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, with some needing hospital treatment.

The Tasnim and Mehr news agencies reported the latest spate of poisonings in the western Hamedan province, as well as Zanjan and West Azerbaijan in Iran’s north-west, Fars in the south and Alborz province in the north.

Dozens had been transferred to local hospitals for treatment, the reports said, adding that all students were in generally good condition.

On Friday, President Ebrahim Raisi said he had asked the ministers of intelligence and interior to follow up on the poisoning cases, describing them as “the enemy’s conspiracy to create fear and despair in the people”.

The foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, said an investigation into the poisonings was “one of the immediate priorities of the government, to alleviate the concerns of the families and to hold perpetrators accountable”.