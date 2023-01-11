Dozen Killed As Storm Persists In California

California: Multi-million dollar beach homes battered by winds, cars swallowed up by sinkholes, and over a dozen people killed – after weeks of extreme storms, many Californians are wondering when it will end.

The state’s famously sunny southern coast has been hit by storm after storm since the December holidays, eroding roads, felling trees and causing landslides.

As of Tuesday evening, at least 17 people had died in weather-related incidents since the storms began, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

More than 22 million people are currently under flood watch, according to the National Weather Service – almost as many as the population of Australia – and thousands have had to evacuate.

In Santa Cruz, a surfing community south of San Francisco, the beach has become unrecognisable, with the sand now completely covered in timber from huge trees which have been ripped out of the ground elsewhere and smashed to pieces.

The BBC went other communities that had been flooded and witnessed how high rivers had jumped. One had climbed 17 feet in the last few days.

Houses haven’t had a chance against the rapid speed of rising waters and flooding, leaving many people marooned at the top level of their houses unable to leave until the water subsides.