Dowry complaint filed against Bolangir royal family of Arkesh Singh Deo

Dehradun: Adrija Manjari Singh, wife of Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo of Bolangir royal family levelled allegations of domestic violence, dowry torture against her husband and in-laws.

According to sources, Adrija had lodged a complaint in this regard at Dehradun police station.

As police did not take any necessary action, Adrija recently met Uttrakhand Director General of Police (DGP) and demanded justice, sources informed, adding that, the DGP has handed over the case to Dehradun Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Adrija, in her complaint, had alleged that, her husband, son of Ananga Udaya Singh Deo, had once tried to eliminate her by engaging contract killer, reported several media houses.