Double murder rocks Rourkela

Rourkela: Two youths were found brutally murdered in the Construction Colony of Fertiliser Township in Rourkela on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Das (28) and Indrajit Swain (30). Sources said the bodies of the deceased duo bear deep injuries

If sources are to be believed the murder in the fall out of the illegal trade of liquor and iron in the area. However, the actual reason behind the brutal murder is yet to be ascertained

Reportedly, Tangarpalli police are investigating the incident.