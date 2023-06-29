Double murder rocks Ganjam: Youths brutally killed, bodies burnt

Ganjam: Two youths were brutally killed and their bodies were set on fire over previous enmity between two groups at Mahuda village under Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district late Wednesday night.

The shocking incident has spread shockwaves in the area with terrified locals fleeing the village. The village wore a deserted look as locals sought shelter in their relatives’ houses. A pall of gloom and fear has descended on the village following the heinous crime.

The deceased duo has been identified as Siba Gouda and Litu Gouda, two best friends. The matter came to the fore after their charred bodies were recovered from the bushes near the village.

On being alerted, local police rushed to the village and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. The bodies have been recovered and will be sent for autopsy, reports said.

A preliminary probe revealed the two friends were in the tractor business. They had gone to collect their borrowed money. However, sources said the two youths broke out in a fight with a few villagers following which they were beaten to death.

The miscreants have also set their motorbike on fire. Berhampur SP along with a scientific team arrived at the village and launched a probe into the incident.