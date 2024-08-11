Double Murder Over Parking: Police Nab Two Accused, Recreate Crime Scene

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested two persons on Sunday for their involvement in the sensational double murder stemming from a parking dispute at Kalyani Plaza near the Hitech Apartment within the Airfield police jurisdiction.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Bhubaneswar, Prateek Geeta Singh, disclosed on Sunday that the suspects, Pradeep Mallik and Ganesh Mallik, were detained in Puri and Chandikhole areas, respectively. A knife was confiscated from their possession.

After the arrests, the police conducted the crime scene recreation in the presence of the accused persons this afternoon.

For the unversed, the deceased, Rashmi Ranjan Sethi and his fried Julu Sethi, who were running a chicken counter, had a confrontation with accused Ganesh, managing the upkeep of Kalyani Plaza, over vehicle parking.

The conflict escalated on the evening of August 7 when Rashmi slapped Ganesh. Enraged, Ganesh and his accomplice pursued Rashmi and assaulted him with sharp objects, resulting in his immediate death. Julu, who tried to save Rashmi, also faced the wrath of the attackers. Both the victims died while undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital.

During the investigation, the police tracked the whereabouts of the accused from the CCTV footage and managed to apprehend them Saturday night.