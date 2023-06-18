Double Murder In Odisha: Youth Hacks Two Women To Death

Kujang: In a shocking double murder in Odisha, an inebriated youth hacked two women to death at Expressway Colony under Kujang police station limits in Jagatsinghpur district on Sunday.

According to reports, the youth barged into the house of Sahadeb Malha and attacked his wife Nirmala Lenka (54) with a sword. As a result, Nirmala died on the spot.

Minutes later, the accused youth attacked another woman, Anita Rout of the Expressway Colony with sword. Within minutes, she also succumbed to death due to the fatal attack.

The double murder has left the people in a state of shock as the actual motive behind the killing is yet to come to the fore.

Reportedly, the accused youth is under detention at Kujang police station and further investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

It was learnt that the accused had earlier attacked his mother with a sword.