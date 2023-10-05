‘Dos and Don’ts’ for electrical safety during construction of temporary structures and pandals

Bhubaneswar: Preparation for the auspicious Durga Puja is in full swing in the state and districts of Northern Odisha are no exception to it.

TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) is all prepared to provide quality and uninterrupted power supply during this festive season and at the same time, keeping an eye on safety, TPNODL has issued several electrical safety guidelines for the construction of temporary structures and Puja Pandals.

Dos –

Do Work only after by maintaining safe distance from live wires, Sub- stations and other electrical installations. Provide proper rated RCCB to protect electrical systems from electrical shocks. Use electrical outlets as per their rating and use appropriate circuit breakers. Use cables without joints in between and lay in a safer place away from walkways. Engage only authorized person having work man permit/ license for electrical works through a licensed electrical contractor. Use safety/ protective devices while working in the electrical systems Fire extinguisher should be available. Obtain necessary permission from DISCOM, Urban local bodies and other statutory authorities before undertaking any construction work.

Don’ts –

Don’t undertake any construction work in a place which is in close proximity to Overhead lines. Don’t overload electrical outlets & accessories. Don’t engage persons unless they are qualified to do so. Don’t place halogen lamps near combustible materials Don’t use metal ladder while working near power lines Don’t lay electrical cable across the walkways Don’t have temporary or naked joints on wirings Don’t lay wires under carpets or mats Don’t use electrical equipment in wet floor

With an aim to develop safety culture in its area of operation, TPNODL has focused on the safety of all consumers and staffs and has also taken several initiatives to deal with electrical accidents as well. It has issued a toll free customer care contact number 18003456718 or 1912 or any nearest electricity office.