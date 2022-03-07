Dornier Skids off Runway, Catches Fire; Crew Escape Unhurt

Kanpur: A Coast Guard Dornier 228 aircraft which took off from Chennai, caught fire after the craft skidded off the runway during touchdown at Chakeri airport here.

According to the reports, The crew, including IAF personnel, who were scheduled to visit the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited facility in Kanpur, managed to get out of the craft in time. Nobody was injured, said official sources.

The accident occurred after the Dornier’s left engine developed a snag and the aircraft veered off the runway and halted after collision with a concrete structure near the tarmac. The incident took place two days ago but came to light after a video went viral on Sunday, Chakeri airport director B.K. Jha said.

“The aircraft is lightweight with varied operating speeds and is fuel-efficient. It has swift role-changing capabilities from maritime patrol and surveillance, to marine pollution contingency, search & rescue to medical evacuation,” said an official.