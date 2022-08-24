Doogee S89 Series Unveiled With Massive 12,000mah Battery: Check Specifications & Price

New Delhi: Doogee S89 and Doogee S89 Pro have been launched globally. Both the smartphones have an octa-core MediaTek Helio P90 chipset and a gigantic 12,000mAh battery with 15W wireless charging support.

Doogee S89 and S89 Pro Price and Availability

Doogee S89 price is set at $309.99 (approximately Rs. 24,800) while the Doogee S89 Pro has been priced at $359.99 (approximately Rs. 28,800), as per the DoogeeMall website. However, both smartphones are now available for pre-orders through AliExpress and DoogeeMall.

The Doogee S89 comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the S89 is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P90 chipset along with IMG PowerVR GM9446 GPU. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For Operating System, it runs on Android 12 out of the box.

Doogee S89 Specifications

The phone sports a triple camera sensor on the back side that houses a 48MP primary sensor, a 20MP Sony IMX night vision sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 130-degree field-of-view. On the front penal. there’s a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calling. The handset also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. The Doogee S89 is powered by a 12,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging.

Moving to the Doogee S89 Pro specs, the display and SoC are similar to the Doogee S90. The phone runs on the Android 12 Operating System. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of Doogee S89 Pro cameras, the device comes with three cameras on the back with a 64MP primary sensor, a 20MP Sony IMX350 night vision sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Doogee S89 Pro Specifications

For selfies and video calling, it sports a 16MP sensor. The rugged smartphone comes with a 12,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and faces unlock feature. In terms of connectivity, it gets dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, NFC and Bluetooth.