Don’t Throw Out Banana Peel! Read Here Why

New Delhi: We all are familiar with the benefits of eating bananas, but do you know that banana peels can also benefit your health? Yes, you got that right. In this article, we have piled up some health benefits that you might not be aware of.

Sparkling Teeth

Rub the banana peel every day for a week on your teeth for about a minute. This may result in teeth whitening, which can cost a lot of money otherwise.

May Remove Warts

Anecdotal evidence suggests that banana peel helps in removing warts and preventing the occurrence of new ones. For this, simply rub the peel on the affected area or tie the peel overnight on it. This is one of the simplest ways to use a banana peel for the skin.

May Treat Pimples

Just massage banana peels on your face and body for 5 minutes every day to treat pimples. The results should be visible within a week. Keep applying the peels till the acne disappears.

May Reduce Wrinkles

Although there is no scientific evidence to support this claim, it is said that a banana peel helps to keep your skin hydrated. Add an egg yolk to a mashed banana peel. Apply this mixture on your face, leave it on for 5 minutes and then wash it off. The antioxidants in banana peel help prevent oxidative stress and reduce signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines.

5.Pain Reliever

Apply the banana peel directly on the painful area. Leave it for 30 minutes till the pain is gone. Banana peels have anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that can help reduce the pain. A mixture of vegetable oil and banana peel might also help in pain relief.