Don’t Politicise My Father’s Assassination: Dipali Das

Bhubaneswar: Former minister Naba Das’ daughter Dipali on Tuesday requested the Opposition parties to refrain from politicizing her father’s murder.

Speaking to media, Dipali said her father’s murder should not be made a political subject.

“The Crime Branch investigation into the murder case is underway under the direct supervision of a retired judge. We have full faith in the Chief Minister. We hope we would get justice,” she said.

She, however, denied to comment on the matter now. “We can’t say anything as the investigation is in progress. We must open up once the probe report came in,” she added.

Asked whether she would contest the by-poll from Jharsuguda, she said the Chief Minister is the only person who can take a call on that.

Dipali had earlier also refused to utter a single word until report of the investigation comes in.

Dipali’s reaction came in the wake of the Opposition’s demand for a CBI probe into the crime.

BJP MLA Mohan Majhi clarified that his party doesn’t politicize the murder of a sitting minister. “We only want the prime conspirator behind the assassination of the minister must come to fore,” he said.