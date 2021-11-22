Don’t Go By Channi’s Words, He Is A ‘Fake Kejriwal’: Delhi CM In Punjab

Chandigarh: Launching a scathing attack on Punjab Cheif Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that a fake Kejriwal is roaming in the state who is repeating everything that he promises.

The Chief Minister promised that Rs 1,000 per month will be transferred into the accounts of all women in Punjab if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the 2022 assembly polls.

He said that women play a crucial role in ensuring sustainability in society and to empower women, AAP will provide financial assistance to them.

Addressing a gathering at Moga, the AAP chief said, “In Punjab, a fake Kejriwal is roaming. Whatever I promise here, he repeats the same. In the entire country, only one man, Kejriwal, can bring down your electricity bill to zero. So beware of that fake Kejriwal.”

“Channi is a ‘nakli’ Kejriwal. Beware of him. Don’t go by his words. I keep all my promises made to the people,” he added.

Reportedly, Kejriwal’s visited poll-bound Punjab as part of the party’s ‘Mission Punjab’ tour.