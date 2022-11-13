Don’t Give Any Opportunity to England: Shoaib Akhtar Advice To Pakistan Ahead Of T20 WC Title Clash

Islamabad: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has provided his support to Babar Azam and Co. ahead of the mega T20 World Cup final against England at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Akhtar posted a message on their Twitter account and said Pakistan have nothing to lose at MCG on Sunday.

“You have to bring your A game. Don’t give any opportunity to England. It is going to be a tough final. I think Pakistan’s batting has started performing, wickets have settled and bowlers have regained their fitness. I hope nobody is favourite in this team. Whoever plays well, will win. Nobody was favourite in this tournament. Pakistan team was nowhere and now they are in the final, so we do not have anything to lose and have everything to win,” Akhtar said in a video shared on Twitter.