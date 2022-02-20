Dongria Kondh Tribe Loots Ballot Box From Polling Booth In Rayagada

Rayagada: Another disruption in panchayat elections in Odisha came to the fore after the members of Dongria Kondh tribe allegedly escape with ballot boxes from booth no 14 at Railima village under Sunakhandi Panchayat in Rayada district on Sunday.

According to reports, the villagers of Talamusudi and Upara Musudi entered the booth on the pretext of casting a vote allegedly escaped with the ballot box.

The villagers alleged that some resident names of their villages were missing from the voter’s list, following which they took such a step, reports said.

On being informed about the incident, SDPO and Tahasildar reached the spot and tried to pacify the villagers as the ballot box was with them.

At the end of the third phase the total voter turnout of 62 per cent, informed the Secretary of State Election Commission (SEC).