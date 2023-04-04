Donald Trump’s net worth plunges $700 million because of this flopped business

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump’s net worth fell significantly since the fall, according to the latest estimates from Forbes. The updated numbers showed that Donald Trump’s estimated worth now is $2.5 billion—a decline from the $3.2 billion since September 2022.

The former US President’s wealth has fluctuated over the years with his highest ranking at $4.5 billion in 2015 when he announced his first presidential campaign. In 2020 during his second bid for the White House, his net worth fell to $2.1 billion. Since losing the election, his net worth has hovered around the $2.5 billion mark.

Donald Trump’s wealth comes from his golf clubs and resorts which are valued at $730 million and his real estate ventures in New York are valued at $720 million, the report showed. His cash and personal assets total $610 million and his social media and brand business bring in $240 million, it further showed. He also possesses real estate worth $230 million in real estate outside of New York.

The decline comes from a significant decrease in his social media assets which were estimate to be at $730 million in September last year. Now, the business is only valued at $180 million.

The report also showed that Donald Trump’s property with the highest net value is 1290 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan. His second most valuable property is Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, where Donald Trump has lived since leaving office in 2021. It is valued at $325 million.

Donald Trump first appeared on the Forbes 400 list in 1982 when he was worth $0.2 billion.