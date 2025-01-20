In a remarkable comeback, Donald Trump took oath as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States as he took the oath of office in a packed US Capitol building on Monday, amid deafening cheers from thousands of his supporters.

Vice President JD Vance was the first to take the oath of office, as per convention.

This marks his second term in office, having previously served as the 45th President from 2017 to 2021. His return to power is unprecedented, overcoming impeachments, criminal indictments, and even assassination attempts.

Trump’s inauguration ceremony was held indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to dangerously cold weather. The event saw the attendance of several prominent figures, including tech leaders like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook, and Mark Zuckerberg.

During his first term, Trump was known for his controversial policies, including a travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries, expanding the U.S.–Mexico border wall, and rolling back environmental regulations.

Trump’s second term is expected to bring significant changes, with executive orders already prepared to jumpstart deportations, increase fossil fuel development, and reduce civil service protections for government workers.

It’s certainly a historic moment in American politics.