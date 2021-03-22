Donald Trump plans to launch his own social media

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump is planning to launch his own platform in two to three months after being suspended from Twitter and Facebook.

One of Trump’s senior advisers told the media that the former President would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would “completely redefine the game.”

However, no further details were provided. There were no comments from the officials of the Trump Organization either.

Last week Twitter said that it would seek public input on when and how it should ban world leaders. It also said the policy is being reviewed if the leaders should be held to the same rules as other users.

Facebook, which indefinitely suspended Trump in January, has asked its independent oversight board to decide whether the ban should continue or not.